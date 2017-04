A worker sits beside an oil tank at a storage facility of an oil company on the outskirts of New Delhi March 25, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

NEW DELHI The government has invited bids to appoint merchant bankers to manage a 10 percent share sale in the state-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC.NS) through a share offer, a government statement said on Thursday.

The government plans to raise 400 billion rupees through share sale in state-run companies during the current fiscal year 2013/14.

The last date for submitting bids in June 26, the statement said.

