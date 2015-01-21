NEW DELHI Jan 21 The Indian government plans to
sell 10 percent stake in miner NMDC, the finance
ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
The stake sale is part of a $10 billion asset sales
programme for the year that ends in March and will help narrow
the fiscal deficit to a seven-year low.
A 10 percent stake at current prices is worth about 55
billion rupees ($892.86 million).
New Delhi owns 80 percent stake in the iron ore miner.
The ministry has also asked for bids from merchant bankers
to manage the share sale, the statement added.
($1 = 61.6000 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)