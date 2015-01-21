NEW DELHI Jan 21 The Indian government plans to sell 10 percent stake in miner NMDC, the finance ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The stake sale is part of a $10 billion asset sales programme for the year that ends in March and will help narrow the fiscal deficit to a seven-year low.

A 10 percent stake at current prices is worth about 55 billion rupees ($892.86 million).

New Delhi owns 80 percent stake in the iron ore miner.

The ministry has also asked for bids from merchant bankers to manage the share sale, the statement added.

($1 = 61.6000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)