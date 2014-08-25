NEW DELHI Aug 25 A stampede at a Hindu temple in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh killed at least 10 people on Monday and injured dozens, police and media said.

Several thousand pilgrims had gathered at the Kamtanath temple for prayers ahead of a new moon night when an electrical spark on temple premises triggered a rush for the doors.

Some of the devotees were lying on the temple floor, participating in a ritual, when the accident happened, said state police officer Pawan Shrivastav.

At least 60 people were injured, television channels said, quoting local officials.

Stampedes frequently occur at religious sites in India, many of which are poorly maintained.

In October, at least 89 people were killed and more than 100 injured in a stampede at a bridge leading to a remote Hindu temple in the same state. (Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and Clarence Fernandez)