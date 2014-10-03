NEW DELHI Oct 3 At least 32 people were killed
in a stampede during a Hindu festival in the eastern Indian
state of Bihar on Friday, the state police chief said.
A huge crowd had gathered at an outdoor venue in the state
capital Patna for the burning of effigies at dusk, part of the
Dusshera festival.
Officials said the stampede happened as people were leaving
at the end of the event. Television channels quoted a witness as
saying there were not enough lights once the ceremony was over.
In addition to the dead, at least 15 people were taken to
hospital, the police chief, P.K. Thakur said. Police are
examining closed circuit television pictures to determine what
had triggered the stampede.
(Reporting by Jatin Das and Rupam Jain Nair; Editing by Sanjeev
Miglani; and Robin Pomeroy)