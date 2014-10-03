(Adds quote, details)
NEW DELHI Oct 3 At least 32 people were killed
in a stampede during a Hindu festival in the eastern Indian
state of Bihar on Friday, most of them women and a few children,
the state police chief said.
A huge crowd had gathered at an outdoor venue in the state
capital, Patna, for the burning of effigies at dusk, part of the
Dusshera festival.
Officials said the stampede happened as people were leaving
at the end of the event. Television channels quoted a witness as
saying there were not enough lights when the ceremony ended.
At least 15 injured people were taken to hospital, the
police chief, P.K. Thakur said. Police are examining closed
circuit television to determine what had triggered the stampede.
"There was very little police presence and there were
vendors who had put up their stalls at the exit gates, making it
more difficult to leave," a witness told NDTV.
Patna police superintendent Prantosh Kumar Das said some
people reported that had they heard a rumour that a live
electric wire had fallen on the public ground and it quickly
spread through the crowd, prompting a rush for the gates.
Television showed shoes, slippers and handbags strewn over
the ground.
Dusshera is one of the biggest Hindu festivals celebrating
the victory of good over evil from the epic Ramayana.
(Reporting by Jatindra Das and Rupam Jain Nair; Editing by
Sanjeev Miglani, Robin Pomeroy and Sonya Hepinstall)