* Oil prices retain gains after biggest one-day surge since Dec. 1
NEW DELHI Aug 10 A surging crowd near a Hindu temple killed at least ten people and injured 25 others in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand on Monday, police said.
The stampede at Deoghar town occurred when pilgrims gathered on a day considered auspicious for the temple's goddess, local police chief P. Murugan told Reuters.
(Reporting by Jatindra Dash)
