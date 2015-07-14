CHENNAI, India, July 14 Twenty-seven people were
killed and 40 injured on Tuesday in a stampede in the Indian
state of Andhra Pradesh, police said, as crowds surged to bathe
in the Godavari River on the first day of a religious festival
held once every 144 years.
Twenty-six women and one man died and at least 40 pilgrims
were injured in the crush, said police deputy superintendent B.
Ramakrishna of Rajahmundry district, where the festival is held.
The stampede started after a woman fell down in a crowd
pushing to get through a narrow entrance to the banks of the
Godavari, he said.
Police estimated the crowd swelled to more than one million
on Tuesday. The government of the southern state expects some 40
million pilgrims to attend the Godavari Maha Pushkaralu, a Hindu
festival held at the banks of the holy river to offer prayers
over the next 12 days.
Stampedes are not uncommon at India's large religious
festivals, where crowds routinely number in the tens of
millions. In 2013, 36 pilgrims were killed during a stampede in
a train station during a festival in northern India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to
the victims' families.
"Deeply pained at the loss of lives due to stampede at
Rajahmundry," Modi said in a statement. "My condolences to the
families of the deceased and prayers with the injured."
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who took a
dip in the river earlier in the day to kick off festivities,
announced a sum of one million rupees ($15,750), in compensation
for each victim's family.
He also ordered the deployment of more police to help
control the crowds, Naidu's office said.
More than 15,000 police and 171 closed circuit television
cameras were already in place to monitor the flow of visitors to
the festival, officials said.
The incident did not deter pilgrims, who continued to pour
into the festival grounds, carrying children and luggage above
their heads or perched atop cars stranded in the throng.
The Maha Pushkaralu is one of India's largest Hindu
festivals, held once in 144 years to worship the Godavari River
in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
