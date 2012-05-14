An employee counts Indian currency notes at a cash counter inside a bank in Mumbai June 21, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak de Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The USD/INR is facing choppy trading in the near-term, with another 2-3 percent upside from current levels amid global uncertainty.

The bank lowers its medium-term rating on the rupee to 'neutral' from 'overweight' as continued policy inertia lowers the possibility of sustained inflows.

The bank recommends USD-based investors in Indian assets maintain high short-term FX hedge ratios.

The bank also says importers should keep high FX hedge ratios in USD/INR in the short-term, expects exporters to remain sidelined until a record high of around 54.30 is tested.