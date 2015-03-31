(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are her own.)
By Una Galani
HONG KONG, March 31 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India's
proposed new listing rules are no cure-all for hot tech
companies eyeing the public markets. The regulator wants to
loosen standards to discourage start-ups from going abroad.
Though that may not be enough to win over hot names like
Flipkart and Snapdeal, it does stop India from joining the race
to the bottom on governance.
Alibaba's decision to list in New York instead of
Hong Kong has sparked a debate among regulators across Asia. The
question is whether countries should ease listing rules to
prevent other fast-growing internet companies from choosing to
raise capital overseas, or whether they should maintain
standards designed to protect investors.
While Hong Kong is still debating the issue, the Securities
and Exchange Board of India has drawn up new draft rules. The
country's status as the latest hotbed for start-ups adds to the
urgency: internet investors have ploughed $4.5 billion into the
market over the past 13 months, according to a Morgan Stanley
report published in February. The bank reckons the market
capitalisation of Indian internet companies could grow from $4
billion today to $200 billion by 2020.
SEBI's proposals address many of the key issues that might
prompt Indian start-ups to list elsewhere. Insider or "promoter"
shareholders of such companies would only be subject to a six
month lock-up period. Backers of other companies must typically
promise to hold onto 20 percent of the equity for three years.
Issuers under the new rules will also be able to declare
proceeds are used for "general corporate purposes" rather than
providing a detailed disclosure on how they plan to use the
funds.
The main catch is that the new regime will only apply to a
small junior market which does not permit retail investors. That
is unlikely to be tempting for companies with multi-billion
dollar market values. SEBI also hasn't addressed the question of
dual voting rights. Though India already allows companies to
issue different classes of shares the structures haven't proved
popular in their current form.
India is right to resist the pressure to dilute its rules
further. Good governance comes at a price, however. Though a
number of smaller Indian internet companies may be happy to list
on a junior bourse it seems unlikely to keep the country's
future "Alibabas" at home.
