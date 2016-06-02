(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are her own.)
By Una Galani
HONG KONG, June 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India's unicorns
may be a shrinking herd. As it stands, the country only has a
handful of startups whose value exceeds the mythical $1 billion.
As capital dries up, though, valuations are falling and signs of
stress are emerging. The good news is that unprofitable habits
are vanishing along with unreal expectations.
Once-hot companies are feeling the strain. Flipkart, the
country's top online retailer, recently deferred the joining
date for new graduates. The decision prompted India's top
colleges to consider demanding that start-ups disclose their
financial position before they are allowed to recruit on campus.
Meanwhile a founder of Zomato, an online restaurant service,
recently wrote a 1,400-word blog post in defence of its
seven-digit valuation after an HSBC analyst suggested it was
only worth $500 million.
Indian start-ups are not unique. Though ride-hailing app
Uber has just bagged a $3.5 billion investment from Saudi Arabia
and iPhone maker Apple recently poured $1 billion into
Chinese rival Didi Chuxing, tech firms around the world are
finding funding harder to come by.
If the current pace continues, private equity investment in
India will be 25 percent lower this year compared to 2015 when
deals worth a record $22.9 billion were agreed, according to
Bain. Though fundraisings for startups still rank amongst the
biggest deals struck this year, the average ticket size has
fallen sharply.
The good news is that scarcer capital is forcing startups to
focus on sustainable growth rather than expanding at all costs.
Zomato last week confirmed that it is cutting its physical
presence in a number of more developed "high burn" countries,
including the United States. Other smaller food delivery
companies are also scaling back. Meanwhile, Flipkart is going
through a big restructuring.
For India's online retailers, the scarcity of funding may be
particularly timely. A recent overhaul of foreign investment
rules specifically prohibits firms that operate as marketplaces
from directly or indirectly influencing the price at which goods
are sold on their sites. That's hard to reconcile with the
creative techniques that firms have used to offer deep discounts
and lure customers.
Pulling in the reins now may enable them to live longer -
even if means shedding their unicorn status.
CONTEXT NEWS
- India's top engineering colleges are considering whether
to require start-ups to disclose their source of funding and
their balance sheets as a pre-condition to hiring graduates from
their campuses, Mint newspaper reported on May 25.
- The mooted action is a response to a move by Indian
e-commerce company Flipkart to defer the joining date of
graduates it has hired by six months.
- Separately, food-tech start-up Zomato has pulled back
investments in markets where it is not a "traffic leader", Info
Edge Founder and Executive Vice Chairman Sanjeev Bikhchandani
told analysts on a conference call on May 25. Mumbai-listed Info
Edge owns 46 percent of Zomato.
- Zomato no longer has local teams in seven markets, the
company later clarified in an emailed response to a query from
Mint newspaper.
- On May 9, Zomato Founder and Chief Executive Deepinder
Goyal published a post titled "Unicorn or Not?" on the company's
blog after an analyst at HSBC marked down the company's
valuation from $1 billion to $500 million.
