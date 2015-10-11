MUMBAI Oct 11 India's states are gearing up to
sell up to $7.6 billion in debt to foreign investors for the
first time, stepping up competition for funds that could force
the country's spendthrift provinces to clean up their books and
tighten spending controls.
India's states pay the second-highest government yields in
Asian emerging markets after Indonesia: around 8.16 percent for
a 10-year bond, much higher than Indian federal debt and nearly
two and three times the yield on Philippines and Thai paper.
That is expected to be a big draw for overseas funds, which
have already poured nearly $8 billion into federal government
Indian debt so far this year, attracted to economic fundamentals
that have been relatively better than emerging market peers.
The arrival of foreigners could force a major change in the
state government bond market, where yields vary little across
the states despite different fiscal positions, and put
governments under pressure to curb wasteful spending.
Some states are prone to expensive pre-election giveaways:
everything from spice grinders and fans to laptops and
subsidised or free rice and vegetables.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has told investors that all
states benefit from identical sovereign guarantees. But foreign
investors, unlike domestic investors who tend to treat state
debt equally, say some states will be more appealing than
others, at least in the short term.
"There are so many states in India and each state is pretty
much a country of its own," said Leong Lin Jing, a
Singapore-based investment manager on Aberdeen Asset
Management's Asian local rates and currency team.
Jing said clarity was needed on what the implicit sovereign
guarantee meant in practical terms and on the ability of state
governments to borrow from the central bank.
The RBI said last month it would progressively open up
state-level debt, allowing foreign investors to invest up to 500
billion rupees ($7.6 billion) through March 2018. Auctions are
set to start on Monday.
The ensuing pressure to clean up state finances comes at a
time when the Indian government is devolving far more funds and
spending decisions to the states than ever before.
MOMENT OF TRUTH
India is composed of 29 states of sharp contrasts, varying
from poor states such as West Bengal, seen as spendthrift, to
wealthier ones such as Maharashtra, home of financial capital
Mumbai and with an economy roughly the size of Egypt.
So far domestic investors have seldom differentiated between
fiscally stronger states and weaker ones, comforted by the
assurances of the implicit sovereign guarantee. No state has
ever defaulted to actually test that commitment.
Gujarat state, rated at "A plus", paid 8.15 percent for
10-year debt at the latest auction. Meanwhile, "BBB plus"-rated
West Bengal, which is three notches below, paid 8.17 percent.
"It's imperative that we look at each state differently,"
said an investment adviser with a London-based debt fund.
States are facing a critical test of their fiscal discipline
as India's government hands out more financial power, giving
more than two-fifths of federal revenues back this year,
compared to one-third previously.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also been urging states to
take a lead role in attracting investments and accelerating the
economic recovery.
"We will monitor the pricing from foreign investors," said
Arvind Srivastava, secretary of budget and resources at
Karnataka state, home to outsourcing centre Bangalore.
"We are ready to take corrective actions to bring down
borrowing costs if there is any price differentiation made."
(Editing by Rafael Nam and Mark Bendeich)