MUMBAI, Dec 1 Seven Indian states will raise a total of 43 billion rupees via 10-year loans on Dec 5, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Thursday. The details of the individual loans are as follows: State Notified Amount (Bln) Goa 1 J&K 5 Kerala 8 Rajasthan 5 Uttarakhand 1.50 Uttar Pradesh 10 West Bengal 12.50 Total 43 (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)