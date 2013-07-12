MUMBAI, July 12 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday that 10 Indian states will raise at least 86 billion rupees ($1.44 billion) via 5-, and 10-year loans on July 16. Sr. State Notified Tenor of Type of No. Amount SDL Auction (in bln (in rupees) Years) 1 Gujarat 15.00 10 Yield Based 2 Haryana 5.00 10 Yield Based 3 Himachal 3.00 05 Yield Based Pradesh 4 Jammu & 5.00 10 Yield Based Kashmir 5 Jharkhand 5.00 10 Yield Based 6 Karnataka 10.00 10 Yield Based 7 Maharashtra* 20.00 10 Yield Based 8 Rajasthan 5.00 10 Yield Based 9 Tamil Nadu* 8.00 10 Yield Based 10 West Bengal 10.00 10 Yield Based Total 86.00 * Governments of Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu will have the option to retain additional subscription of 5 billion rupees and 2 billion rupees, respectively, over the notified amount. ($1=59.6 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)