MUMBAI, July 16 Ten Indian states could only raise 22.1 billion rupees ($372.68 million) via 5-, and 10-year state loans, much below the minimum target of 86 billion rupees, the Reserve Bank of India notified on Tuesday. The RBI did not accept bids for Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu loans. Following are the cut-offs: Sr State Notified Amount Tenor Cut-off Weighted No Amount Accepted (Years) Yield Average (in bln (in bln (Percent Yield rupees) rupees) ) (percent ) 1. Gujarat 15.00 nil - - - 2. Haryana 5.00 3.07 10 8.50 8.5000 3. Himachal 3.00 1.03 05 8.74 8.7400 Pradesh 4. J&K 5.00 5.00 10 8.80 8.8000 5. Jharkhand 5.00 3.00 10 8.55 8.5500 6. Karnataka 10.00 nil - - - 7 Maharashtra 20.00 nil - - - 8. Rajasthan 5.00 nil - - - 9. Tamil Nadu 8.00 nil - - - 10. West Bengal 10.00 10.00 10 9.48 8.8764 Total 86.00 22.10 ($1=59.3 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)