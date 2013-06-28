MUMBAI, June 28 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday that nine Indian states will raise at least 64.20 billion rupees ($1.09 billion) via 10-year loans on July 2. Sr. No. Name of the State Notified amount (in bln rupees) 1. Chhattisgarh 7.00 2. Goa 2.00 3. Kerala 5.00 4. Maharashtra* 20.00 5. Mizoram 0.20 6. Punjab 7.00 7. Rajasthan 5.00 8. Tamil Nadu* 8.00 9. West Bengal 10.00 Total 64.20 *Governments of Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu will have the option to retain additional subscription of 5 billion rupees and 2 billion rupees, respectively, over the notified amount. ($1=59.4 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)