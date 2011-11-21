LUCKNOW, India Nov 21 State lawmakers led
by a controversial "untouchables" leader voted on Monday to
break up India's most populous state, a move that may prove an
electoral headache for a national government reeling from high
inflation and corruption scandals.
The northern state of Uttar Pradesh, which is home to 200
million and is more populous than Brazil, provides the biggest
single bloc of seats in India's parliament. A majority of
India's prime ministers have come from the state.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati, a leader of lower
caste Dalits, or "untouchables", pushed through the vote in the
state assembly to split the state into four different parts,
saying it was simply too big to be governable.
"Development of the state is possible only if it is divided
into small states," Mayawati told reporters.
The vote needs the approval of the national parliament -- a
headache for the Congress Party-led federal government that is
already dithering about recognising demands for a new state of
Telangana in southern Andhra Pradesh state.
Mayawati's move stole the thunder from the Congress party's
campaign to unseat her in the 2012 state election -- a key test
for Rahul Gandhi amid speculation he could take over as Congress
party leader from his ailing mother, Sonia Gandhi.
A win for Mayawati in the state election could cement her
reputation as a growing national leader representing Dalits, who
account for around 16 percent of India's population.
It could also be a huge blow for the 41-year-old Rahul
Gandhi, a possible prime ministerial candidate, before a
national election in 2014.
The break-up of the state may be popular among different
ethnicities in the state and benefit Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj
Party. Analysts say the BSP, which has a base of support among
Dalits, could win these new smaller states.
India has 28 states and new states have been created in the
past. A decade ago, Jharkhand was carved out of the eastern
state of Bihar.
But governments tread cautiously in recognising new states,
wary of ballooning demands from the myriad of different ethnic
and linguistic groups in a country of 1.2 billion people.
(Writing by Alistair Scrutton; Editing by Paul Tait)