MUMBAI, June 5 Six Indian states raised a total of 40.05 billion rupees ($717.7 million) via 10-year state development loans as per plan, the central bank said in a statement on Tuesday. The details of the cut-off yield at the auctions are as follows: State Notified Amount Amt accepted Cut-off Yield Wtd (bln rupees) (in percent) Average 1 Andhra Pradesh 7.50 7.50 8.86 8.8545 2 Gujarat 15.00 15.00 8.88 8.8618 3 Himachal 4.30 4.30 8.87 8.8652 Pradesh 4 Punjab 7.00 7.00 8.87 8.8636 5 Rajasthan 5.00 5.00 8.87 8.8601 6 Tripura 1.25 1.25 8.90 8.8916 Total 40.05 40.05