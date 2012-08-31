MUMBAI, Aug 31 Nine Indian states will raise at
least 72 billion rupees ($1.3 billion) via 10-year and 4-year
loans on Sept. 4, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement
on Friday.
State Notified Amount Tenor of SDL
(billion rupees) (in Years)
Andhra Pradesh 7.5 10
Assam 3 10
Gujarat* 6 4
Haryana 5.5 10
Maharashtra 12 10
Punjab 8 10
Rajasthan 5 10
Tamil Nadu* 10 10
Uttar Pradesh 15 10
Total 72
* Government of Gujarat & Tamil Nadu will also have an option to
retain additional subscription up to a maximum of 2 billion
rupees (nominal) and 2.5 billion rupees (nominal) respectively
over and above the notified amount.
($1=55.5 rupees)
