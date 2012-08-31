MUMBAI, Aug 31 Nine Indian states will raise at least 72 billion rupees ($1.3 billion) via 10-year and 4-year loans on Sept. 4, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Friday. State Notified Amount Tenor of SDL (billion rupees) (in Years) Andhra Pradesh 7.5 10 Assam 3 10 Gujarat* 6 4 Haryana 5.5 10 Maharashtra 12 10 Punjab 8 10 Rajasthan 5 10 Tamil Nadu* 10 10 Uttar Pradesh 15 10 Total 72 * Government of Gujarat & Tamil Nadu will also have an option to retain additional subscription up to a maximum of 2 billion rupees (nominal) and 2.5 billion rupees (nominal) respectively over and above the notified amount. ($1=55.5 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anand Basu)