MUMBAI, Sept 14 Twelve Indian states will raise at least 88.35 billion rupees ($1.6 billion) via 10-year and 4-year loans on Sept. 18, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Friday. State Notified Tenor of Amount SDL (bln rupees) (in Years) Andhra Pradesh 7.5 10 Goa 2 10 Gujarat* 6 4 Himachal Pradesh 2 10 Maharashtra 20 10 Manipur 0.50 10 Punjab 5 10 Rajasthan 5 10 Sikkim 0.35 10 Tamil Nadu* 15 10 Uttar Pradesh 10 10 West Bengal 15 10 Total 88.35 * Government of Gujarat & Tamil Nadu will also have an option to retain additional subscription up to a maximum of 2 billion rupees and 3.75 billion rupees respectively over and above the notified amount. ($1=54.3 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)