MUMBAI, Sept 14 Twelve Indian states will raise
at least 88.35 billion rupees ($1.6 billion) via 10-year and
4-year loans on Sept. 18, the Reserve Bank of India said in a
statement on Friday.
State Notified Tenor of
Amount SDL
(bln rupees) (in Years)
Andhra Pradesh 7.5 10
Goa 2 10
Gujarat* 6 4
Himachal Pradesh 2 10
Maharashtra 20 10
Manipur 0.50 10
Punjab 5 10
Rajasthan 5 10
Sikkim 0.35 10
Tamil Nadu* 15 10
Uttar Pradesh 10 10
West Bengal 15 10
Total 88.35
* Government of Gujarat & Tamil Nadu will also have an option to
retain additional subscription up to a maximum of 2 billion
rupees and 3.75 billion rupees respectively over and above the
notified amount.
($1=54.3 rupees)
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)