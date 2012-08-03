MUMBAI, Aug 3 Fourteen Indian states will raise at least 94.5 billion rupees ($1.7 billion) via 10-year and five-year debt on August 7, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Friday. State Notified Amount Tenor of SDL (in Bln) (in Years) Andhra Pradesh 7.5 10 Haryana 5.5 10 Himachal Pradesh 3 10 Jharkhand 3 10 Karnataka 5 Re-Issue Kerala 20 10 Madhya Pradesh 10 10 Meghalaya 0.5 10 Mizoram 0.5 10 Nagaland 2.5 10 Punjab 10 10 Rajasthan 5 10 Tamil Nadu* 12 10 Uttar Pradesh 10 10 Total 94.5 # Karnataka will re-issue 8.67 percent 2017 state loan, maturing on July 18 2017 by price-based method. *Government of Tamil Nadu will have an option to retain additional subscription up to a maximum of ` 3 billion rupees each over and above the notified amount. ($1=55.7 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul)