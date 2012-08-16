MUMBAI, Aug 16 Ten Indian states will raise at least 51.9 billion rupees ($930.1 million) via 4-year and 10-year loans on Aug. 21, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Thursday. State Notified Amount Tenor of SDL (in Bln) (in Years) Andhra Pradesh 7.5 10 Goa 1.5 10 Gujarat 12.0 10 Karnataka* 5.0 4 Manipur 0.9 10 Meghalaya 0.5 10 Mizoram 0.5 10 Punjab 4.0 10 Rajasthan 5.0 10 West Bengal 15.0 10 Total 51.9 * Government of Karnataka will have an option to retain up to 3 billion rupees of subscriptions that come over the notified amount. ($1=55.8 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)