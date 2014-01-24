MUMBAI, Jan 24 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday 12 states will sell at least 115.30 billion rupees ($1.84 billion) via 10-year loans on Jan. 29. Following are the details: Sr. No. Name of the State Notified amount (bln rupees) 1. Andhra Pradesh 15.00 2. Chhattisgarh 7.00 3. Gujarat* 12.00 4. Haryana 8.00 5. Himachal Pradesh 2.00 6. Jharkhand 5.00 7. Karnataka 20.00 8. Kerala 10.00 9. Madhya Pradesh 10.00 10. Maharashtra 15.00 11. West Bengal 10.00 12. Puducherry 1.30 13. Total 115.30 *Gujarat state will have option to retain additional subscription up to 3.60 billion rupees over the notified amount. ($1=62.6 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)