MUMBAI, Feb 7 The Reserve Bank of India said on
Friday 12 states will sell at least 115.45 billion rupees ($1.85
billion) via 10-year loans on Feb. 11.
Following are the details:
Sr. No. Name of the State Notified amount (in
bln rupees)
1. Andhra Pradesh 20.00
2. Bihar 10.00
3. Gujarat* 12.00
4. Haryana 10.00
5. Himachal Pradesh 3.00
6. Jharkhand 7.00
7. Karnataka 11.95
8. Kerala 5.00
9. Maharashtra 19.00
10. Punjab 6.00
11. Tripura 1.50
12. West Bengal 10.00
Total 115.45
*Gujarat state will have option to retain additional
subscription up to 3.60 billion rupees over the notified amount.
($1 = 62.5225 Indian rupees)
