MUMBAI, Feb 7 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday 12 states will sell at least 115.45 billion rupees ($1.85 billion) via 10-year loans on Feb. 11. Following are the details: Sr. No. Name of the State Notified amount (in bln rupees) 1. Andhra Pradesh 20.00 2. Bihar 10.00 3. Gujarat* 12.00 4. Haryana 10.00 5. Himachal Pradesh 3.00 6. Jharkhand 7.00 7. Karnataka 11.95 8. Kerala 5.00 9. Maharashtra 19.00 10. Punjab 6.00 11. Tripura 1.50 12. West Bengal 10.00 Total 115.45 *Gujarat state will have option to retain additional subscription up to 3.60 billion rupees over the notified amount. ($1 = 62.5225 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)