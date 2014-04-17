MUMBAI, April 17 India's central bank said on Thursday 11 states will raise at least 84.16 billion rupees ($1.39 billion) via 10-year state loans on April 22. Following are the details: Sr. Name of the State Notified No. amount (In bln rupees) 1. Andhra Pradesh* 15 2. Arunachal Pradesh 0.96 3. Goa 1 4. Jammu & Kashmir 3 5. Kerala 10 6. Maharashtra 11 7. Mizoram 0.2 8. Rajasthan 5 9. Tamil Nadu 10 10. Uttar Pradesh 10 11. West Bengal 18 Total 84.16 * The state of Andhra Pradesh will have the option to retain additional subscription of up to 5 billion rupees. ($1 = 60.3550 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Joyjeet Das)