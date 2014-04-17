MUMBAI, April 17 India's central bank said on
Thursday 11 states will raise at least 84.16 billion rupees
($1.39 billion) via 10-year state loans on April 22.
Following are the details:
Sr. Name of the State Notified
No. amount (In
bln rupees)
1. Andhra Pradesh* 15
2. Arunachal Pradesh 0.96
3. Goa 1
4. Jammu & Kashmir 3
5. Kerala 10
6. Maharashtra 11
7. Mizoram 0.2
8. Rajasthan 5
9. Tamil Nadu 10
10. Uttar Pradesh 10
11. West Bengal 18
Total 84.16
* The state of Andhra Pradesh will have the option to retain
additional subscription of up to 5 billion rupees.
($1 = 60.3550 Indian Rupees)
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Joyjeet Das)