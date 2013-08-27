MUMBAI, Aug 27 India's central bank said 12 states raised a total 65.79 billion rupees via 10-year loans, lower than a target of 88.05 billion rupees. The central bank said Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra and West Bengal failed to raise the targeted amount. For detailed results of the auction, see table below. Sr State Notified Amount Tenor Cut-off No Amount Accepted (Yrs) Yield (In bln (In bln (Pct) rupees) rupees) 1. Andhra Pradesh 10 10 10 9.77 2. Goa 1.5 1.5 10 9.60 3. Gujarat 15 10.16 10 9.59 4. Haryana 7.5 5.10 10 9.72 5. Jharkhand 2 2 10 9.75 6. Kerala 11 11 10 9.72 7. Maharashtra* 15 5.65 10 9.56 8. Nagaland 0.60 0.60 10 9.75 9. Punjab 5 5 10 9.72 10. Rajasthan 5 5 10 9.70 11. Sikkim 0.45 0.45 10 9.75 12. West Bengal 15 9.34 10 9.84 Total 88.05 65.79 (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)