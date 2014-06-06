June 6 India's central bank said on Friday eight states would raise at least 41.30 billion rupees ($696.34 million) via 10-year state loans on June 10. Following are the details: Sr. No. Name of the State Notified amount (Billion) 1. Assam 4.50 2. Goa 2 3. Maharashtra 11 4. Manipur 0.6 5. Mizoram 0.2 6. Punjab 8 7. Rajasthan 5 8. Tamil Nadu* 10 Total 41.30 * The state of Tamil Nadu will have the option to retain additional subscription of up to 2.50 billion rupees. ($1 = 59.3100 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bangalore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)