US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed
April 21 Wall Street opened little changed on Friday as earnings rolled in, while investors braced for the first round of the closely contested French presidential election.
June 6 India's central bank said on Friday eight states would raise at least 41.30 billion rupees ($696.34 million) via 10-year state loans on June 10. Following are the details: Sr. No. Name of the State Notified amount (Billion) 1. Assam 4.50 2. Goa 2 3. Maharashtra 11 4. Manipur 0.6 5. Mizoram 0.2 6. Punjab 8 7. Rajasthan 5 8. Tamil Nadu* 10 Total 41.30 * The state of Tamil Nadu will have the option to retain additional subscription of up to 2.50 billion rupees. ($1 = 59.3100 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bangalore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
April 21 Wall Street opened little changed on Friday as earnings rolled in, while investors braced for the first round of the closely contested French presidential election.
Apr 21 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE860H14XR3 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 89D 24-Apr-17 99.9487 6.2447 1 265 99.9487