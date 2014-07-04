July 4 India's central bank said on Friday eight states would raise at least 63 billion rupees ($1.05 billion) via 4/5/10-year state loans on July 8. Following are the details Sr.No. State Notified amount Tenure (Billion) 1 Goa 1 10 2 Gujarat 10 Re-issue of 9.01% Gujarat SDL 2024 3 Haryana 5 4 4 Madhya Pradesh* 10 10 5 Maharashtra 12 10 6 Punjab# 10 5/10 7 Rajasthan 5 10 8 Tamil Nadu* 10 10 Total 63 * Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh will have option to retain additional subscription of 2.5 billion rupees and 2 billion rupees, respectively. # Punjab will be issuing two securities of i) 10-year tenure for 5 billion rupees and ii) 5-year tenure for 5 billion rupees ($1 = 59.7200 Indian Rupees) (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)