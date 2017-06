MUMBAI Dec 30 State Bank of India , the country's largest lender, expects the government to inject capital any time, Chief Financial Officer Diwakar Gupta said on Friday.

The bank, which is 59 percent state-owned, has since last year sought as much as 200 billion rupees ($3.8 billion) from the government through a rights issue.

Gupta said the bank is yet to get a formal commitment on the amount. (Reporting by Shamik Paul)