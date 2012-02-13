BUZZ-Goldman sees HDFC Bank market cap crossing $100 bln by 2019/2020
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close
(Corrects to change period to April-Dec from Oct-Dec)
MUMBAI Feb 13 State Bank of India said on Monday its net interest margin in the nine months to December 2011 was 4.05 percent, up from 3.61 percent in the same period a year earlier.
SBI beat market expectations with a 15 percent rise in fiscal third-quarter net profit as interest income rose. (Reporting by Swati Pandey)
* Jaguar Land Rover says overall retail sales for Jaguar Land Rover were 45,487 in May, up 1.2 percent year-on-year