(Corrects to change period to April-Dec from Oct-Dec)

MUMBAI Feb 13 State Bank of India said on Monday its net interest margin in the nine months to December 2011 was 4.05 percent, up from 3.61 percent in the same period a year earlier.

SBI beat market expectations with a 15 percent rise in fiscal third-quarter net profit as interest income rose. (Reporting by Swati Pandey)