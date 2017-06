MUMBAI, May 8 Five Indian states raised a total of 42.72 billion rupees via 10-year state development loans, lower than the targeted 51.50 billion rupees, the central bank said in a statement on Tuesday. The details of the cut-off yield at the auctions are as follows: State Notified Accepted Cut-off yield amount amount (bln rupees) Bihar 7.50 7.50 9.16 Gujarat 15.00 15.00 9.13 Punjab 4.00 4.00 9.13 Tamil Nadu 15.00 6.22 9.10 West Bengal 10.00 10.00 9.23 Total 51.50 42.72 (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)