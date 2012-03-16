March 16 Five Indian states will raise a total of 12.16 billion Indian rupees ($241.34 million) via 10-year loans on March 20, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. The details of the individual loans are as follows: Sr. No. State Notified Amount (in billion rupees) 1 Arunachal Pradesh 0.33 2 Bihar 5.00 3 Nagaland 2.50 4 Uttarakhand 3.00 5 UT of Puducherry 1.33 Total 12.16 ($1 = 50.3850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)