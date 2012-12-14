MUMBAI, Dec 14 Eleven states will raise at least 97 billion rupees ($1.78 billion) via state development loans on Dec. 18, India's central bank said on Friday. Following are the details: Sr. State Notified Tenor of Type of No. Amount SDL Auction (bln rupees) (in Years) 1 Bihar 10.00 10 Yield Based 2 Gujarat 10.00 10 Yield Based 3 Jammu & 6.00 10 Yield Kashmir Based 4 Jharkhand 5.00 10 Yield Based 5 Karnataka 10.00 10 Yield Based 6 Kerala 8.50 10 Yield Based 7 Maharashtra* 12.50 10 Yield Based 8 Punjab 5.00 10 Yield Based 9 Rajasthan 5.00 10 Yield Based 10 Uttarakhand 5.00 10 Yield Based 11 West Bengal 20.00 10 Yield Based Total 97.00 * Maharashtra has the option to retain additional subscription of up to 3.13 billion rupees. ($1 = 54.4350 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)