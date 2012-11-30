MUMBAI, Nov 30 Six states will raise at least 33.50 billion rupees ($617 million) via state development loans on Dec. 4, India's central bank said on Friday. Following are the details: Sr. State Notified Tenor Type Amount of SDL of Auction No. (bln (in rupees) Years) 1 Andhra 7.5 10 Yield Based Pradesh 2 Haryana 5.5 10 Yield Based 3 Karnataka 10.0 5 Yield Based * 4 Tamil 8.0 10 Yield Based Nadu # 5 Tripura 1.0 10 Yield Based 6 Uttarakhan 1.5 10 Yield Based d Total 33.50 *Karnataka state will issue 5 year new security while other state governments' securities will be issued for a tenor of 10 years. # Tamil Nadu state will have an option to retain additional subscription up to maximum of 3.5 billion rupees. ($1=54.3 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)