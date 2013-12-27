MUMBAI, Dec 27 Ten Indian states will raise at least 80.31 billion rupees ($1.3 billion) via 10-year loans on Dec. 31, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Following are the details: Sr. No. Name of the State Notified amount (bln rupees) 1. Andhra 19.00 Pradesh 2. Goa 1.00 3. Haryana 10.00 4. Jharkhand 5.00 5. Maharashtra 15.3058 6. Tamil Nadu* 10.00 7. Tripura 2.00 8. Uttarakhand 5.00 9. Uttar Pradesh 5.00 10. West Bengal 8.00 Total 80.3058 * Tamil Nadu state government will have option to retain additional subscription up to a maximum of 1.79 billion rupees over the notified amount ($1=61.84 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)