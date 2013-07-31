MUMBAI, July 31 Thirteen Indian states raised 80.08 billion rupees ($372.68 million) via 5-year and 10-year state loans, below the minimum target of 114.97 billion rupees, the Reserve Bank of India notified on Wednesday. The RBI did not accept bids for Gujarat and Maharashtra. Following are the cut-offs: State Notified Amount Tenor Cut-off Weighted Amount Accepted (Years) Yield Average (Billion (Billion (Percent) Yield rupees) rupees) (percent) Andhra Pradesh 10 10 10 9.84 9.4611 Gujarat 15 Nil - - - Haryana 5 5 10 9.05 9.0500 Himachal 1.97 0.87 05 9.30 9.2506 Pradesh Jharkhand 3 3 10 9.15 9.1500 Karnataka 10 11.02 10 9.39 9.2308 Kerala 16 16 10 9.49 9.2821 Madhya Pradesh 10 10 10 9.53 9.3192 Maharashtra 20 Nil - - - Punjab 5 5 10 9.05 9.0500 Rajasthan 5 5 10 9.05 9.0500 Tamil Nadu 4 4.19 10 9.10 9.1000 West Bengal 10 10 10 9.72 9.5562 114.97 80.08 (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)