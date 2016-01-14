(Repeats story sent late on Thursday)
By Suvashree Choudhury and Rafael Nam
MUMBAI Jan 14 Prime Minister Narendra Modi's
efforts to rescue India's ailing power sector and end the
country's notorious blackouts are creating an unforeseen
headache for state governments: investors are suddenly shying
away from their debt.
Foreign bond investors, who were falling over each other to
buy state government debt just a few months ago, are now giving
it a wide berth as Modi's plan calls for states to take over 75
percent of the debts of their utility companies over two years.
Those debts have swelled to 4.3 trillion rupees ($65.3
billion) after years of undercharging customers for electricity
as state governments sought to win votes.
Investors fear a flood of new issuance by states under the
rescue plan and at a higher cost. Indeed, central bank data
shows regional governments are already having to pay sharply
higher bond yields to attract domestic buyers.
"We would much rather go for a AAA-rated corporate that has
less supply risk compared to state development loans at the
moment," said Leong Lin-Jing, fixed income investment manager
with Aberdeen Asset Management in Singapore.
State governments already rely on debt markets to fund 75-80
percent of their gross fiscal deficits, allowing them to divert
revenues from other sources such as taxes to fund critical
programs such as welfare and infrastructure spending.
One top state government official said his state may need to
borrow an additional 80 billion rupees to make interest payments
on utilities' debt that it has to absorb, in addition to 200
billion rupees it had planned for the year ending in March.
"It is a disaster for states, especially those which are
fiscally healthy," the official said, requesting anonymity.
The government is pushing states to buy into the plan so it
can overhaul India's creaky power distribution sector. Massive
utility debt has clogged up banks with bad loans and prevented
power companies from new investments which would provide
reliable electricity in Asia's third-largest
economy.
Other federal moves could add further strains on states.
The federal government has announced a nearly 25 percent
hike in salaries and pensions for its employees. Brokerage
Religare estimates a corresponding hike for around 10 million
state and local government employees could cost 2.4 trillion
rupees.
The moves have spooked investors. Despite offering some of
the highest yields in Asia, overseas funds have bought only 7
billion rupees ($104.24 million) of the 38.5 billion rupees in
regional debt available to them start of this year.
In contrast, a similar tranche in November was snapped up in
three days, soon after India opened up its debt markets to
foreign investors.
India had hoped the entry of overseas funds would step up
competition for funds and spur more secondary trading in a
market that normally sees little trading.
Meanwhile, yields on state government bonds for domestic
investors have risen by 30 basis points (bps) since November to
8.30 percent on average.
"I won't buy more state government bonds now, as already my
previous investments in these bonds are seeing mark-to-market
losses," said a treasury official at a large state-run bank,
which just a month ago was a major investor.
($1 = 67.1525 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Paritosh Bansal & Kim Coghill)