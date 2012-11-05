MUMBAI, Nov 5 Eight Indian states will raise at least 48 billion rupees ($879 million) through sale of securities on Nov. 6, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday, revising the earlier stated amount of 43 billion rupees announced on Friday. Sr. State Notified Tenor of Type of Auction No. Amount SDL (bln rupees) (in Years) 1 Andhra 7.5 10 Yield Pradesh Based 2 Bihar 10.0 10 Yield Based 3 Goa 1.5 10 Yield Based 4 Karnataka 10.0 5 Yield Based 5 Meghalaya 1.0 10 Yield Based 6 Punjab 5.0 10 Yield Based 7 Tamil 8.0 10 Yield Nadu* Based 8 West 5.0 10 Yield Based Bengal Total 48.0 #Govt of Karnataka has decided to issue 5-year new security while other state governments' SDL securities will be issued for a tenor of 10 years. * Govt of Tamil Nadu will have an option to retain additional subscription up to a maximum of 2 bln rupees. ($1=54.6 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)