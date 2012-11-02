MUMBAI, Nov 2 Seven Indian states will raise at least 43 billion rupees ($799 million) through sale of securities on Nov. 6, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Sr. State Notified Amount Tenor of SDL Type of Auction No. (bln rupees) (in Years) 1 Andhra 7.5 10 Yield Pradesh Based 2 Bihar 10.0 10 Yield Based 3 Goa 1.5 10 Yield Based 4 Karnataka 10.0 5 Yield Based 5 Meghalaya 1.0 10 Yield Based 6 Punjab 5.0 10 Yield Based 7 Tamil 8.0 10 Yield Nadu* Based Total 43 #Govt of Karnataka has decided to issue 5-year new security while other state governments' SDL securities will be issued for a tenor of 10 years. * Govt of Tamil Nadu will have an option to retain additional subscription up to a maximum of 2 bln rupees. ($1=53.8 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)