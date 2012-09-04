MUMBAI, Sept 4 India's central bank said on Tuesday nine states raised a total of 76.50 billion rupees ($1.4 billion), higher than the minimum target of 72 billion rupees, through state development loans. Below are the details of the results: State Notified Amount Tenor Cut-off Weighted Amount Accepted (Year) Yield Average (bln (bln (percent Yield rupees) rupees) (percent) Andhra Pradesh 7.50 7.50 10 8.91 8.8922 Assam 3.00 3.00 10 8.95 8.9242 Gujarat* 6.00 8.00 4 8.71 8.6999 Haryana 5.50 5.50 10 8.93 8.8907 Maharashtra 12.00 12.00 10 8.91 8.8946 Punjab 8.00 8.00 10 8.93 8.9031 Rajasthan 5.00 5.00 10 8.91 8.8889 Tamil Nadu* 10.00 12.50 10 8.92 8.8968 Uttar Pradesh 15.00 15.00 10 8.93 8.9153 Total 72.00 76.50 * Govt of Gujarat and Tamil Nadu have retained additional subscription of 2 billion rupees and 2.5 billion rupees respectively. ($1=55.5 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)