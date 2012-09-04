MUMBAI, Sept 4 India's central bank said on Tuesday nine states
raised a total of 76.50 billion rupees ($1.4 billion), higher than the minimum
target of 72 billion rupees, through state development loans.
Below are the details of the results:
State Notified Amount Tenor Cut-off Weighted
Amount Accepted (Year) Yield Average
(bln (bln (percent Yield
rupees) rupees) (percent)
Andhra Pradesh 7.50 7.50 10 8.91 8.8922
Assam 3.00 3.00 10 8.95 8.9242
Gujarat* 6.00 8.00 4 8.71 8.6999
Haryana 5.50 5.50 10 8.93 8.8907
Maharashtra 12.00 12.00 10 8.91 8.8946
Punjab 8.00 8.00 10 8.93 8.9031
Rajasthan 5.00 5.00 10 8.91 8.8889
Tamil Nadu* 10.00 12.50 10 8.92 8.8968
Uttar Pradesh 15.00 15.00 10 8.93 8.9153
Total 72.00 76.50
* Govt of Gujarat and Tamil Nadu have retained additional subscription of 2
billion rupees and 2.5 billion rupees respectively.
($1=55.5 rupees)
