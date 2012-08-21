MUMBAI, Aug 21 India's central bank said on Tuesday 10 states raised a total of 54.90 billion rupees ($989.2 million), higher than the minimum target of 51.90 billion rupees, through state development loans. State Notified Amount Tenor Cut-off Weighted Amount (years) Yield (bln Accepted (per Average rupees) (bln cent) Yield rupees) (per cent) Andhra Pradesh 7.50 7.50 10 8.90 8.8969 Goa 1.50 1.50 10 8.90 8.9000 Gujarat 12.00 12.00 10 8.91 8.9023 Karnataka * 5.00 8.00 4 8.74 8.7025 Manipur 0.90 0.90 10 8.95 8.9439 Meghalaya 0.50 0.50 10 8.95 8.9490 Mizoram 0.50 0.50 10 8.95 8.9500 Punjab 4.00 4.00 10 8.92 8.9017 Rajasthan 5.00 5.00 10 8.92 8.9034 West Bengal 15.00 15.00 10 8.96 8.9422 Total 51.90 54.90 * Govt of Karnataka has retained additional subscription of 3 billion rupees. ($1=55.5 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Jijo Jacob)