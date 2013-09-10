MUMBAI, Sept 10 India's central bank said eight states raised a total 84.47 billion rupees ($1.32 billion) via 10-year loans, higher than the target of 83.10 billion rupees. For detailed results of the auction, see table below. Sr No State Notified Amount Accepted Tenor Cut-off Amount (in bln rupees) (years) yield (in bln (percent) rupees) 1 Andhra 19.00 18.68 10 9.55 Pradesh 2 Gujarat 10.00 10.00 10 9.50 3 Haryana 5.00 4.77 10 9.50 4 Himachal 1.10 1.02 10 9.39 Pradesh 5 Karnataka 15.00 15.00 10 9.54 6 Maharashtra 20.00 20.00 10 9.51 7 Rajasthan 5.00 5.00 10 9.52 8 Tamil Nadu * 8.00 10.00 10 9.55 Total 83.10 84.47 * Tamil Nadu retained additional subscription of 2 billion rupees over the notified amount. ($1=64.1 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)