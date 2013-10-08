MUMBAI, Oct 8 India's central bank said 12 states raised a total 110.9 billion rupees ($1.8 billion) via 5- and 10-year loans, below the target of 111.20 billion rupees. For detailed results of the auction, see table below. Sr. State Notified Amount Tenor Cut-off No. Amount Accepted (Years) Yield (in bln (in bln (Percent) rupees) rupees) 1 Bihar 15.00 15.00 10 9.39 2 Chhattisgarh 8.00 8.00 10 9.30 3 Gujarat 10.00 4.6915 10 9.22 4 Haryana 4.70 4.70 10 9.25 5 Kerala 7.50 7.50 10 9.25 6 Madhya Pradesh 10.00 10.00 10 9.29 7 Maharashtra 15.00 15.00 10 9.25 8 Punjab 6.00 6.00 10 9.29 9 Rajasthan 5.00 5.00 10 9.25 10 Tamil Nadu*# 10.00 12.50 5 9.20 11 Uttar Pradesh* 10.00 12.50 10 9.33 12 West Bengal 10.00 10.00 10 9.35 Total 111.20 110.8915 * Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh have retained additional subscription of 2.50 billion rupees each over the notified amount. # Govt of Tamil Nadu has issued 5 year security. ($1=61.8 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)