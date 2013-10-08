MUMBAI, Oct 8 India's central bank said 12 states raised a total 110.9 billion
rupees ($1.8 billion) via 5- and 10-year loans, below the target of 111.20 billion rupees.
For detailed results of the auction, see table below.
Sr. State Notified Amount Tenor Cut-off
No. Amount Accepted (Years) Yield
(in bln (in bln (Percent)
rupees) rupees)
1 Bihar 15.00 15.00 10 9.39
2 Chhattisgarh 8.00 8.00 10 9.30
3 Gujarat 10.00 4.6915 10 9.22
4 Haryana 4.70 4.70 10 9.25
5 Kerala 7.50 7.50 10 9.25
6 Madhya Pradesh 10.00 10.00 10 9.29
7 Maharashtra 15.00 15.00 10 9.25
8 Punjab 6.00 6.00 10 9.29
9 Rajasthan 5.00 5.00 10 9.25
10 Tamil Nadu*# 10.00 12.50 5 9.20
11 Uttar Pradesh* 10.00 12.50 10 9.33
12 West Bengal 10.00 10.00 10 9.35
Total 111.20 110.8915
* Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh have retained additional subscription of 2.50 billion rupees
each over the notified amount.
# Govt of Tamil Nadu has issued 5 year security.
($1=61.8 rupees)
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)