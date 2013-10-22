MUMBAI, Oct 22 India's central bank said 12 states raised a total 99.44 billion rupees ($1.6 billion) via 10-year loans, below the minimum target of 108.81 billion rupees. The central bank did not accept any bids for Gujarat government's state loans. For detailed results of the auction, see table below: Sr. No. State Notified Amount Tenor Cut-off Amount Accepted (Years) Yield (in bln (in bln (Percent) rupees) rupees) 1 Andhra Pradesh 14.00 12.13 10 9.38 2 Arunachal Pradesh 1.00 1.00 10 9.30 3 Bihar 10.00 10.00 10 9.40 4 Gujarat 10.00 Nil - - 5 Haryana 4.70 4.70 10 9.25 6 Jammu & Kashmir 3.00 3.00 10 9.38 7 Karnataka 20.00 20.00 10 9.39 8 Kerala 5.00 5.00 10 9.28 9 Maharashtra 20.00 20.00 10 9.33 10 Rajasthan 5.00 5.00 10 9.25 11 Sikkim 0.45 0.45 10 9.30 12 Tamil Nadu* 10.00 12.50 10 9.32 13 West Bengal 5.66 5.66 10 9.35 Total 108.81 99.44 *Tamil Nadu retained additional subscription of 2.50 billion rupees over the notified amount. ($1=61.6 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)