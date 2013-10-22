Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
MUMBAI, Oct 22 India's central bank said 12 states raised a total 99.44 billion rupees ($1.6 billion) via 10-year loans, below the minimum target of 108.81 billion rupees. The central bank did not accept any bids for Gujarat government's state loans. For detailed results of the auction, see table below: Sr. No. State Notified Amount Tenor Cut-off Amount Accepted (Years) Yield (in bln (in bln (Percent) rupees) rupees) 1 Andhra Pradesh 14.00 12.13 10 9.38 2 Arunachal Pradesh 1.00 1.00 10 9.30 3 Bihar 10.00 10.00 10 9.40 4 Gujarat 10.00 Nil - - 5 Haryana 4.70 4.70 10 9.25 6 Jammu & Kashmir 3.00 3.00 10 9.38 7 Karnataka 20.00 20.00 10 9.39 8 Kerala 5.00 5.00 10 9.28 9 Maharashtra 20.00 20.00 10 9.33 10 Rajasthan 5.00 5.00 10 9.25 11 Sikkim 0.45 0.45 10 9.30 12 Tamil Nadu* 10.00 12.50 10 9.32 13 West Bengal 5.66 5.66 10 9.35 Total 108.81 99.44 *Tamil Nadu retained additional subscription of 2.50 billion rupees over the notified amount. ($1=61.6 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.