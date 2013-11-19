MUMBAI, Nov 19 India's central bank said 10 states raised a total 75.35 billion rupees ($1.21 billion) via 10-year loans, below the minimum target of 84.50 billion rupees. The central bank did not accept any bids for Haryana government's state loans. For detailed results of the auction, see table below: Sr. No. State Notified Amount Tenor Cut-off Amount Accepted (Years) Yield (in bln (in bln (Percent) rupees) rupees) 1 Andhra Pradesh 17.50 10.05 10 9.39 2 Goa 1.50 1.50 10 9.40 3 Gujarat 10.00 10.00 10 9.39 4 Haryana 4.70 Nil 10 - 5 Kerala 7.50 7.50 10 9.37 6 Maharashtra 15.00 15.00 10 9.39 7 Nagaland 1.30 1.30 10 9.40 8 Rajasthan 5.00 5.00 10 9.40 9 Tamil Nadu* 12.00 15.00 10 9.39 10 West Bengal 10.00 10.00 10 9.42 Total 84.50 75.35 *Tamil Nadu retained additional subscription of 3 billion rupees over the notified amount. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)