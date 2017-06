MUMBAI, June 12 India's State Trading Corp has tendered to import 5,000 tonnes of crude soyoil of American or Argentine origin for delivery in late June or mid-July.

The cargo should be delivered at Kandla port in western Gujarat state, it said in a statement.

The last date for submission of bids is June 21. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)