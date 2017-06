NEW DELHI Jan 17 India's government-backed company State Trading Corp. has issued a tender to export 200,000 tonnes of wheat between Feb. 18 to Mar. 30, a company statement said on Thursday.

The bid closes on Feb. 7.

The company is offering wheat stocks from government warehouses located at Mundra port on the west coast.

State-run trading companies have been regularly floating tenders to export wheat from government warehouses as repeated bumper harvests bumped up stocks. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)