Employees work at the production line inside Hallmark steel factory in Bhiwadi in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/files

NEW DELHI An Indian government body has recommended imposing duties on some steel products imported from China, Japan and Russia, reinforcing New Delhi's tough stance despite complaints from some of the targeted countries.

The Directorate General of Anti-Dumping and Allied Duties (DGAD) suggested imposing definitive anti-dumping duties on cold-rolled and hot-rolled flat steel products, according to circulars released on Monday. The government usually accepts DGAD's recommendations.

"It is noted that dumped imports from the subject countries have adversely impacted the performance of the domestic industry," one of the circulars said.

Last month, Japan asked the World Trade Organization (WTO) to set up a dispute settlement panel to examine India's duties on steel imports which it says may violate WTO rules.

Earlier this year, Indian Steel Secretary Aruna Sharma told Reuters there was a "strong case" for imposing long-term anti-dumping duties on up to 124 steel products.

Between April and January, India's steel imports fell 38 percent year-on-year, data from a government body showed, primarily due to the slew of protection measures announced by the government.Indian steelmakers such as JSW Steel and Steel Authority of India had asked for stronger measures to protect them from cheaper imports from China, Japan, Russia and South Korea.

