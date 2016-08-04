A worker rides his bicycle past steel rims in a dockyard at Mumbai Port Trust in Mumbai November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

NEW DELHI A government body has recommended provisional anti-dumping duty on imports of cold-rolled steel products, a government statement said on Thursday, to protect domestic mills.

The Directorate General of Anti-Dumping recommended a tax - the difference between the landed value and $594 a tonne, when the former is less than the latter - on steel products from China, Japan, South Korea and Ukraine, the statement said.

Indian steelmakers such as the Steel Authority of India, JSW Steel, and Essar Steel had lobbied for protectionist measures to prevent cheap overseas purchases that were undercutting local mills and squeezing margins.

