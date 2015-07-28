By Krishna N. Das and Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI, July 28 India's fourth-largest state
lender by assets could take control of some of the country's
most heavily indebted steel companies and sell them on as part
of a restructuring backed by New Delhi, bank officials said.
Punjab National Bank (PNB), a quarter of whose
nearly $4 billion portfolio of steel loans is stressed, is
considering taking charge of some companies over the next two
years, changing their management and then selling stakes,
Executive Director K.V. Brahmaji Rao said.
The bank is also talking to its lending partners about
carrying out debt-for-equity swaps, which would dilute the
stakes of existing shareholders and give creditors majority
ownership, but nothing has been finalised.
"We are getting feelers from some local investors who are
interested to buy stakes in these companies," Rao told Reuters
on Tuesday, declining to name the borrowers or the interested
parties.
The issue has a broad significance in India, since banks,
fearing more loans could go sour, have slowed financing to
roads, ports and mining projects, strangling Prime Minister
Narendra Modi's efforts to revive the economy.
Total bad loans held by all banks are estimated to be at a
decade-high of $49 billion. PNB, fellow government-controlled
State Bank of India and other lenders are saddled with
stressed loans of about $23 billion to the steel industry, which
is struggling with weak prices and surging imports from an
oversupplied China.
Among steel companies, debt-heavy Electrosteel Steels Ltd
said on Monday its lenders would restructure its
loans, while Bhushan Steel is another big borrower.
Nittin Johari, finance head of Bhushan Steel which recently
restructured its $5 billion debt, said he was not aware of any
plans by lenders to seek control of any company.
The finance ministry is considering a rescue package for
steel companies, including hiking India's 10 percent import duty
and injecting funds into companies deemed viable, a senior
ministry source said.
A senior steel ministry official said raising the import
duty was a priority.
($1 = 63.9400 Indian rupees)
