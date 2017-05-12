A worker uses a wielding machine to dismantle a part of a decommissioned ship at the Alang shipyard in Gujarat, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

NEW DELHI India has imposed anti-dumping duty on 47 steel products, a government statement said, reinforcing New Delhi's tough stance despite complaints from some of the targeted countries.

Between April 2016 and January, India's steel imports fell 38 percent year-on-year, data from a government body showed, primarily due to the slew of protection measures announced by the government.

The anti-dumping duty is levied on hot-rolled flat products of alloy or non alloy steel, originating in or exported from China, Japan, Korea, Russia, Brazil and Indonesia, the statement, issued late on Thursday, said.

For details, see: bit.ly/2qaOCnv

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)